German coaches to provide free football training to kids in Delhi

By NewsWire
There is good news coming in for the young footballers in the Capital as three German coaches, Danny Taubner, Robert Frank and Mattis Girhart, will be here on February 24 to provide free training to Indian players at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Speaking about the training program, Wasim Alvi, chairman of the Indo-German Football Training Program, said that this facility is being provided under the agreement between the two joint hosts, India and Germany.

“Under the agreement between India and Germany, the German coaches will come to India from time to time to give necessary tips to the players,” he said.

“But New X Corporation House of Sports and ASNFC Germany feel that if the players are given state-of-the-art training from the school level, then good players can emerge in India too.

“A football promotion event jointly hosted by New X and FC Germany will be organised at Ambedkar Stadium on February 24 at 3 PM, in which footballers in the age group of 13 to 23 years can participate. Indo German Football Academy is also going to begin in some schools of Delhi,” he added.

