German company to set up centre of excellence in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 17 (IANS) German-based Export-Akademie Baden-Wurttemberg will establish a centre of excellence for innovation and technology management in Himachal Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi said on Saturday.

He said the state was keen on setting up the centre as a nucleus for innovation and regional development. “This would ensure promotion of clean technologies and automation and linking up of cluster with technology clusters in Germany,” he said.

In a meeting with the company representatives, Baldi assured them all help from the government for setting up the centre.

Export-Akademie Baden Wurttemberg CEO Bertram Lohmuller said the centre would go a long way in building up regional innovation hubs and learning regions for start-up companies and matchmaking between start-up companies and potential investors.

