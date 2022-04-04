WORLD

German consumer sentiment at historic low due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: Survey

NewsWire
0
0

Consumer sentiment in Germany “deteriorated massively” in April due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the Consumer Barometer published by the German Retail Federation (HDE).

The index tracks German consumers’ propensity to buy and to save, their financial situation as well as other factors relevant to consumption. It has declined for five months in a row to its current all-time low, according to the monthly HDE survey of 1,600 German consumers.

Like the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has worsened German consumers’ economic expectations, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the HDE, the “looming deterioration in the overall economic situation” also had a negative impact on consumers’ income expectations.

The probable consumption and savings behaviour has been strongly influenced by the rising inflation figures, the HDE said.

While energy prices in particular have risen sharply in recent weeks, German consumers are expecting further price increases in the coming months.

Germany’s inflation rate climbed to a 40-year high of 7.3 per cent in March, according to preliminary figures released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

Prices for goods rose by 12.3 per cent year-on-year, while energy prices even increased by 39.5 per cent.

20220405-035624

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 injured as Houthi-fired ballistic missiles hit Yemen’s Marib

    UK retail sales saw 1.0% growth in Feb

    National Guard deployment at US Capitol extended

    2 killed in Afghan targeted shootings