WORLD

German doctors criticize lack of data on Covid

NewsWire
0
0

German doctors have said that the collection and evaluation of data on Covid-19 should be ramped up to better assess the pandemic situation in the country.

“We have seen a real data blindness in the last two and a half years, which has not been a good basis for rational decision making,” Xinhua news agency quoted Klaus Reinhardt, president of the German Medical Association (GMA), as saying to the local media.

Pandemic data must include infection dynamics, disease severity, as well as the burden on the country’s healthcare system, according to Reinhardt.

Germany’s Covid-19 expert council supports the call for a data collection scheme.

It has warned of a worst-case scenario, in which a new virus variant could necessitate the reintroduction of a general face mask mandate and distancing next autumn and winter.

Currently, only the so-called basic protection measures still apply in Germany.

The wearing of face masks is only mandatory on public transport, in airplanes and healthcare institutions (hospitals and care facilities).

Some of the latter might also require additional testing.

Better data on the virus could also prove the efficiency of Covid measures of recent months, Reinhardt said.

“The population will only accept renewed restrictions if they are proven to be necessary and effective.”

The calls come at a time when a fresh Covid-19 wave is looming in Europe driven by the particularly contagious BA.5 Omicron variant.

Portugal has already reported around 1,800 new cases in the past seven days. The respective figure in Germany is currently 277.

20220610-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s oil purchases from Russia won’t violate US sanctions: Biden’s spokesperson

    Iran dismisses Ukrainian plane crash report as ‘heavily politicised’

    5.0 magnitude quake strikes off Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture

    Vucic wins Serbian presidential elections: Preliminary results