German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. The two leaders deliberated upon exploring avenues of collaboration to further drive ahead the progress of Delhi.

“I had a great exchange with Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and Deputy CM @msisodia on governance in Delhi, including the Delhi school system and opportunities for cooperation on infrastructure development, waste management and energy,” German Ambassador said in a tweet.

“It was astonishing to see government schools become world-class in just four to five years; keen to visit government schools myself. We are ready to provide expertise to the Delhi Government on various issues; can also work together in reducing air pollution,” he said while visiting.

Kejriwal said, “To improve our education system, we built state-of-the-art government school infrastructure, trained teachers & principals; we are spending 25 per cent of our budget on education. Our government is being praised across the country and the world because of the good work done in the field of education, healthcare electricity and water.”

On the occasion, Kejriwal said that the government is promoting e-buses and two-three wheeler electric vehicles under various initiatives to reduce air pollution. “Our target is to add 80 per cent electric buses in our bus fleet by 2025,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion.

While informing about Delhi education system, he said the government has started happiness classes in government schools, which are being appreciated in other countries of the world.

“We want to enhance the roads of Delhi, we want to give world class training to our engineers like we did to our teachers to make it possible. This can happen if any expert from Germany can come to Delhi and give training or if we can send our engineers to Germany for training,” Sisodia stated.

