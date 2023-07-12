Berlin, July 12 (IANSlife) Chef Thomas Bühner, who is renowned for his mastery of tastes, received the first Michelin star for La Table Restaurant in Dortmund in 1991, and a second one in 1998. Today, one of Germany’s top restaurants, La Vie, is located in Osnabrück, in the country’s northwest. It is owned and operated by Chef Bühner and his wife Thayarni Kanagaratnam. ‘Les Grandes Tables du Monde’ membership for La Vie was approved in 2010, and Chef Bühner received his third career Michelin star in 2011.

A culinary evening with The Culinary Chronicles was hosted by Taj Mahal, New Delhi as a part of their exclusive Rendezvous series put on by The Chambers. The venerable Hotel welcomed Chef Thomas Bühner, the face of German cuisine, to deliver his selection of “down to earth” dishes at the former three Michelin starred restaurant La Vie.

The Chef’s curated menu presented a symphony of flavours in an array of delicacies, masterfully paired with a fine selection of beverages. The five-course dining experience included ‘down to earth’ flavours in Imperial Caviar, Waterkefir, Melon; Lobster, Parsley Root Muesli, Litschi; Smoked Tofu, Fermented Chive, Hamachi; Potato Foam, Curry Ice Cream; Juniper Smoked Lamb, Vegetable Jus, Kumquat, Butternut pumpkin; TanarivaLactee Chocolate, Marinated Cherries and Mulled Wine Sorbet.

Commenting on his visit, Chef Thomas Bühner said, “I am honoured to be presenting the flavours of La Vie at the legendary Taj Mahal, New Delhi. The bespoke experiences being curated at The Chambers are truly commendable – bringing culinary artistry and cuisines of the world at one celebrated destination. I am eager to curate and experience the joy of these culinary chronicles.”

Commenting on the Rendezvous, Chef Arun Sundararaj, Director of Culinary Operations – Taj Mahal, New Delhi, said, “We are inspired by the epicurean expertise of Chef Thomas Bühner. The nuances of his cooking and intensity of flavours are testament to his worldwide fame and recognition as the German face of gastronomy. We are privileged to host Chef Bühner and will continue to curate such unique dining experiences for our patrons.”

