German Finance Minister vows further relief amid high energy prices

By NewsWire
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that citizens would be further relieved of high energy prices in the country.

“As a coalition, we agree further relief will come,” he said on Wednesday while presenting this year’s federal budget in the German Bundestag, the lower house of Parliament.

Due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, “the economic development in our country is characterised by great uncertainty”, Lindner said, adding that an appropriate response from government fiscal policy is all the more important.

The new measures are aimed to strengthen economic growth and counter inflation risks, according to the Finance Minister.

In view of high energy prices, the measures would also include “urgently needed relief”, he said, adding that the government would work on a package of measures to help citizens quickly.

Last week, the government had already adopted several measures including a rise of the basic tax-free allowance and increased mileage allowances for commuters with longer journeys.

The comprehensive set of relief measures amounted to more than 15 billion euros ($16 billion).

20220324-102603

