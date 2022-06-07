SOUTH ASIA

German FM to visit Pakistan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will embark on a visit to Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday on the invitation of her counterpart in Islamabad Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Foreign Ministry here said.

During the two-day visit, the two Ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

Baerbock will also call on the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, according to the statement.

“Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union,” the statement said, adding that the two countries have long-standing and cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation.

The two sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts, said the ministry.

The visit of the German Minister is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to further boost the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship, according to the statement.

