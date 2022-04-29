WORLD

German German Parliament approves delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

The German Bundestag, or lower house of Parliament, has voted to provide “comprehensive support for Ukraine”, allowing the delivery of heavy weapons to the war-torn nation.

A corresponding proposal, which was passed on Thursday by a vote of 586 to 100, allows the “supply of effective, including heavy, weapons and complex systems” to Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Deliveries were also to be accelerated.

However, Germany was also urged to “support all efforts by the Ukrainian government to reach a cease-fire in direct negotiations with the Russian leadership”, according to a Bundestag statement.

Parliamentary groups of the governing parties Social Democratic Party, the Green Party, and Free Democratic Party as well as the opposition CDU/CSU union submitted the proposal after resolving initial disagreements.

Ahead of the vote, the right-wing Alternative for Germany and the Left Party declared to vote against the proposal due to concerns about a possible escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday, Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht confirmed that Germany would supply Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine and provide training for the country’s soldiers.

20220429-084723

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chile’s inflation rate hits 14-yr high at 7.2%

    New Zealand to increase wages for lowest paid workers

    Omicron pushes world’s daily Covid cases to new record

    APEC launches implementation plan for future cooperation in Asia-Pacific