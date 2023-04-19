WORLD

German govt presents plan to decarbonise heating

The German government approved an amendment to the Buildings Energy Act, which will require newly installed heating systems to be powered by at least 65 per cent renewable energy from 2024.

“Existing heaters can continue to operate. Broken heaters can be repaired. But with new heating systems, the heat turnaround must begin now,” Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said in a statement.

Germany is aiming to completely ban the use of fossil fuels in heating systems by 2045, Xinhua news agency reported.

To support the replacement of old fossil heating systems with new climate-friendly ones, the purchase is to be subsidised by up to 30 per cent.

The Association of German Cities is calling for improvements to the plans. “We know that we must now set the course for a climate neutral heating supply,” Chief Executive Helmut Dedy told the German Press Agency (dpa) on Wednesday.

“But the goals, no matter how right they are, will come to nothing if there is a lack of tradesmen and suitable heating systems, deadlines are too tight and costs skyrocket, overburdening people overall,” Dedy warned.

According to the German Environment Agency, the buildings sector reduced emissions by 5.3 per cent to around 112 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2022. However, the sector continued to exceed its emissions target set under the country’s Climate Change Act.

