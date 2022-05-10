WORLD

German govt to rapidly expand LNG import infrastructure

NewsWire
0
0

The German government plans to rapidly expand the infrastructure for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) through an “LNG acceleration act”, a government statement said.

An early draft of a corresponding bill has been provided for Germany’s governing parties, aiming to build land-based and floating LNG terminals and the necessary pipelines faster, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Construction of gas pipelines and infrastructure for LNG terminals in Germany could begin this summer, according to the statement.

Last week, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck signed contracts for the lease of a total of four floating LNG terminals, with 2.94 billion euros ($3.1 billion) available for this purpose.

“This is part of the effort to put Germany’s energy supply on a broader basis,” the government said.

20220511-044203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poland plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine ‘perplexing’: US military...

    5 children among 45 deaths in deadly stampede in Israel

    Israel’s unemployment rate drops to lowest since March 2020

    Colombia probes 3 fugitives over Haitian Prez’s murder