WORLD

German govt to shut down 4 Russian consulates

NewsWire
0
0

The German government would close four out of the five Russian consulates in the country by revoking their licenses after Moscow limited the number of German officials in Russia, according to the German Federal Foreign Office.

The Russian embassy in Berlin, as well as one consulate general, will continue to operate. The measures will take effect from the end of the year, the office said.

At the same time, Germany’s Foreign Office also announced it is closing down three of its consulates general in Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Regarding Russia’s diplomatic presence in Germany, the “decision applies reciprocally to ensure a balance of the two sides’ presence, both in terms of personnel and structure,” the foreign office said.

On April 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had notified German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr that the maximum number of German diplomatic staff in Russia would be “significantly” limited in response to Germany’s “hostile” actions.

Germany and Russia have repeatedly expelled each other’s diplomats. However, the situation has worsened considerably since the start of the crisis in Ukraine, which led to massive sanctions against Russia by the EU.

20230601-062806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ethiopia to cut number of embassies by half: PM

    Innovation empowers more inclusive world for persons with disabilities: UN chief

    Democratic Senator voices ‘serious concerns’ about $3.5tn budget plan

    Ireland can never be taken lightly; not averse to batting at...