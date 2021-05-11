German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesperson Steve Alter said.

Seehofer is isolating at home and has not shown symptoms so far, his spokesperson said on Monday, DPA news agency reported.

Last week, Seehofer attended a Cabinet meeting, among other events.

It is known that Seehofer, 71, received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on April 14 with the BioNTech/Pfizer preparation.

The politician belongs to the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

–IANS

int/pgh