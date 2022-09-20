Bayern Munich’s newly implemented spearhead-less tactics are an advantage for the national team, says German coach Hansi Flick.

Ahead of the UEFA Nations League encounters against Hungary and England, the 57-year-old is convinced the 2014 world champion is going to benefit from the Bavarian players’ gained experience.

While the Nations League games turn into the national teams’ last vital test runs ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the former Bayern coach isn’t concerned due to the 2020 treble winners’ current result crisis.

“As I recon they still create a flood of chances in all of their games; that’s what counts for me,” the former midfielder stated ahead of Friday’s duel against Hungary in Leipzig.

Regarding the performance of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Jamal Musiala in the German shirt, Flick spoke about advantages as “they play more or less similar positions and system in their club.”

Like Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann Flick is acting without a traditional spearhead and said, the system is increasing the team’s variability.

“I like Bayern’s way of playing football,” he added with a view to the World Cup that kicks off on November 20.

With seven players Bayern remains the club supplying the highest number of players to the national squad. Flick confirmed to keep close contact with Bayern and his former players. He admitted to still being emotionally connected to his former side, reports Xinhua.

After successful Nation League games Bayern’s players might return with newly gained self-confidence to their club, Flick is convinced.

The German coach spoke of synergetic effects as both sides benefit from collaboration. “Bayern’s players always come along with a determined attitude and speak about winning,” he said.

Despite Bayern’s significant influence, the German coach appointed Southampton defender and former VfL Bochum player Armel Bella-Kotchap for the first time. The 20-year-old was so far a member of Germany’s Under-21 squad.

Injured Dortmund captain Marco Reus is replaced by Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs.

Flick said he will make use of the offer made by FIFA for the Qatar tournament to upsize the squad from 23 to 26 to make up for possible losses due to COVID-19 infections.

The German announced to add former Bayern talent coach and head of campus Hermann Gerland to his coaching squad for the World Cup “as he is one of the best analysts we have.”

The 68-year-old will be around when the four-time world champion is attending a pre-tournament training camp on the campus of the sports centre in Muscat, Oman including a friendly against the country’s national side.

