SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

German Open: China’s Feng/Huang win mixed doubles title

NewsWire
0
0

Chinese shuttlers Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping overwhelmed Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun of South Korea 21-4, 21-15 to claim the mixed doubles title here at the 2023 BWF German Open.

Despite having been paired together for less than one year, Olympic champion Huang and former junior world champion Feng delivered a stable performance to take their third title this season, reports Xinhua.

“We are feeling really great to win our third title. It’s always interesting to discover problems and overcome difficulties during a game. It’s a good thing to know how to improve ourselves,” said Huang.

Discussing the upcoming World Championships and Olympic qualifications, the Chinese pair told Xinhua that they hadn’t thought that far ahead.

“The World Championships will be in August and there are many tournaments before that. We want to play well in every tournament,” said Huang.

“It’s normal for every player to experience ups and downs. I demand a lot of myself and I’m always hungry for victories,” the 27-year-old added.

In the men’s singles final, Angus Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong, China edged China’s Li Shifeng 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 to claim his first title in three years.

Li praised Ng for his superior mentality and quality, especially during the second and the third games.

“I was a bit rushed at some key points and sometimes I didn’t have enough patience. I had chances to seal the game but the result was not satisfying,” said the 23-year-old.

Top-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan defeated second seed An Se-young of South Korea 21-11, 21-14 to claim the women’s singles title.

In an all-South Korean men’s doubles final, Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho edged Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae 21-19, 18-21, 21-19.

In the women’s doubles final, top-seeded duo Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan lost to eighth seed Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee of South Korea 21-19, 21-15.

20230313-083402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 Nations Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat reaches semifinals

    Para-badminton World Championship: Pramod Bhagat reaches singles, doubles finals

    Korea Masters badminton: China’s Lu advances to quarters with easy win

    India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn upsets Antony Ginting to set up...