WORLD

German police strike against child porn platforms

NewsWire
0
0

After years of investigations, German police in Bavaria have clamped down on an international child pornography ring and shut down three darknet platforms.

Six suspects were arrested in the US, the UK and Germany, the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (BLKA) and the federal state’s Central Office for Cybercrime (ZCB) said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspects are believed to have worked as administrators, programmers or moderators of the platforms, according to the German authorities. All arrests were made in 2022.

The illegal darknet sites had been used by several thousand people in Germany and abroad. They wrote around 120,000 posts and distributed more than 20,000 images and videos of child pornography per month.

A 22-year-old moderator of the illegal platform, who was arrested in Germany at the end of 2022, remains in pre-trial custody.

In addition to the six arrested main suspects, more than 30 users of the platforms and consumers of “relevant media content” in Germany and abroad were identified by BLKA’s undercover investigators.

20230204-055202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan to start trials requiring vax proof, test results at restaurants

    Top UN envoy for Libya resigns

    Inflation in Mexico has topped out: Prez

    60% Americans’ believe Webb telescope is a good investment