WORLD

German Transport Minister ‘unhappy’ with proposed EU combustion engine ban

NewsWire
0
0

Germany’s Transport Minister Volker Wissing has expressed reservations regarding a planned ban on new cars with internal combustion engines in the European Union (EU) from 2035.

A member of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), Wissing is calling for an exception for internal combustion vehicles fueled by e-fuels, namely synthetic fuels produced with green electricity, otherwise, Germany will not support the legislation in the upcoming votes, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Against the background of the enormous existing fleet of passenger cars that we have in Germany alone, for the FDP there can only be a compromise on fleet limits if the use of e-fuels is also made possible,” Wissing told the German newspaper Bild on Tuesday.

E-fuels, like e-methane, e-kerosene and e-methanol, are all fuels in gas or liquid form that are produced from renewable (solar or wind power, for example) or decarbonised electricity.

This raw material differentiates them from biofuels, which are primarily produced from biomass.

In February, the European Parliament approved the new CO2 emissions reduction targets for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Under the new legislation, new passenger cars are to become emission-free by 2035 as the EU is seeking to become climate neutral by 2050.

The law is still subject to the approval of EU member states.

Germany’s largest carmaker Volkswagen plans to only produce electric cars in Europe from 2033.

As of 2030, at least 70 per cent of the company’s sales in Europe are to be purely electric cars.

In the US and China, Volkswagen is aiming for more than 50 per cent.

After record sales at the end of last year, there were over one million purely battery-electric passenger cars registered in the Europe’s largest economy, according to the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin).

The government target for 2030 is 15 million in Germany.

20230301-101805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IOC refuses to lift suspension of boxing body; writes letter listing...

    Windows 11 gets new desktop watermark on unsupported hardware

    Why malaria vax quickly loses its protective effect

    Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham’ leads with 3 technical awards on IIFA...