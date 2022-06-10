WORLD

Germans urged to save energy amid rocketing energy prices

NewsWire
0
0

The German government is urging consumers and businesses to save energy amid soaring energy prices and inflation, with a national awareness campaign launch.

“Anyone who saves energy helps Germany become less dependent on Russian imports and takes care of the climate,” said Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor and Economic Affairs and the Environment Minister.

The campaign is also supported by labor unions, environmental organisations and consumer associations, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a survey published on Friday by the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, 77 per cent of Germans are currently saving energy, mainly to reduce costs.

Driven by soaring energy prices, inflation in Germany hit 7.9 per cent in May, according to preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). This was the highest level since the first oil crisis in the winter of 1973-1974.

“Consumer prices will rise even more this year than they did in the early 1980s,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

The country’s central bank lowered its economic growth forecast for 2022 to 1.9 per cent, after predicting an increase of 4.2 per cent back in December 2021.

Environmentalists have criticised the German government’s endeavour, saying that the campaign “aimed at individual households does not do justice to the magnitude of the task”.

“Ten per cent less energy consumption in all sectors is the target against which industry and the federal government in particular must be measured,” said Antje von Broock, Managing Director of Friends of the Earth Germany.

20220611-032404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US House Jan 6 committee seeks cooperation from top House Republican

    Chile to lift lockdowns in 17 more communes

    5 UN employees kidnapped in Yemen’s Abyan

    Ukraine war could lead to food riots in poor countries: WTO