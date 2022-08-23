At least 16 German police officers were taken to hospital after a toxic fluid began leaking at an industrial site in the western German city of Mannheim.

The officers are being treated for irritation of the breathing passages, said a police spokesperson. Officials had said earlier that the liquid could result in poisonous or debilitating fumes, dpa news agency reported.

Residents in a 1,300-metre radius of the site, in the city’s Muhlauhafen district, have been told to keep their windows and doors closed and to stay inside.

It has not been publicly stated what the substance is that leaked. There are reports that it has an intense odour.

