WORLD

Germany: 16 police officers in hospital after hazardous leak

NewsWire
0
0

At least 16 German police officers were taken to hospital after a toxic fluid began leaking at an industrial site in the western German city of Mannheim.

The officers are being treated for irritation of the breathing passages, said a police spokesperson. Officials had said earlier that the liquid could result in poisonous or debilitating fumes, dpa news agency reported.

Residents in a 1,300-metre radius of the site, in the city’s Muhlauhafen district, have been told to keep their windows and doors closed and to stay inside.

It has not been publicly stated what the substance is that leaked. There are reports that it has an intense odour.

20220824-042004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moon asks National Assembly to swiftly approve extra budget bill

    Iraqi PM confirms end of US-led combat mission in Iraq

    Tokyo’s Covid-19 cases exceed 1,000 for 7th consecutive day

    S.Korea to join US-led space security exercise by July-end