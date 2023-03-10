WORLD

Germany: 7 dead, several injured in Hamburg shooting

Seven people died and at least eight others were injured in a church shooting in the German city of Hamburg, local media reported.

Earlier media reports said the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m., killed six people, Xinhua news agency reported.

One more body was found on the upper part of the building later, German newspaper Bild reported, adding that the police said it was currently unclear whether it was the perpetrator.

The police added that there was no evidence of a fleeing perpetrator.

Local police tweeted earlier that a large-scale operation was underway in the area.

Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher expressed his condolences to the victims’ families. Police were working flat out to pursue the perpetrators and clarify the background, he said on Twitter.

