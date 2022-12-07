WORLD

Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

NewsWire
0
0

Twenty-five people have been arrested in raids across Germany on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government.

German reports say the group of far-right and former military figures planned to storm the parliament building, the Reichstag, and seize power, the BBC reported.

A German man referred to as a prince called Heinrich XIII, 71, is alleged to have been central to their plans, the reports said.

Among those arrested in 11 German states were two alleged ringleaders according to federal prosecutors.

The plotters are said to include members of the extremist Reichsburger (Citizens of the Reich) movement, which has long been in the sights of German police over violent attacks and racist conspiracy theories.

They also refuse to recognise the modern German state.

An estimated 50 men and women are alleged to have been part of the group who are said to have plotted to overthrow the republic and replace it with a new state modelled on the Germany of 1871.

“We don’t yet have a name for this group,” said a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutors’ office.

20221207-142804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel names 1st envoy to Bahrain

    Taliban dig-up their founder Mullah Omar’s vehicle buried 21 years ago

    N.Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv of Kim’s...

    Team India coach Rahul Dravid joins squad before India-Pakistan match