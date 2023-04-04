WORLD

Germany backs Romania joining Schengen this year

Visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country is backing Romania in its bid to join the Schengen Area this year.

“Germany is firmly on Romania’s side. This also means (…) the goal of Romania finally obtaining full Schengen membership this year,” Xinhua news agency quoted Scholz as saying at a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, after talks at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace here on Monday.

On his part, Iohannis said: “Romania fulfills its role as a guarantor of security at the external border, something recognized at the European level, and joining Schengen will strengthen this area.”

Meanwhile, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his appreciation for Germany’s support for his nation’s accession to the Schengen area during talks with Scholz.

The two sides also confirmed the importance of continuing the European Union (EU) enlargement process, and of fulfilling commitments to the Western Balkans.

Romania joined the EU in 2007, but is one of the four bloc countries that are not included in the Schengen Area.

Schengen Area signifies a zone where 27 European countries abolished their internal borders, for the free and unrestricted movement of people, in harmony with common rules for controlling external borders and fighting criminality by strengthening the common judicial system and police cooperation.

Schengen Area covers most of the EU countries, except Ireland, and the countries that are soon to be part of the Schengen Area: Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus.

Although not members of the EU, countries like Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein are also part of the Schengen zone.

