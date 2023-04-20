WORLD

Germany braces for fresh transport strikes

NewsWire
0
0

In the wake of fresh transport strikes in Germany, air traffic at three of the country’s major airports will be brought to a virtual standstill for two days from Thursday, while rail traffic will be restricted nationwide until at least midday on Friday.

As high inflation in Europe’s largest economy is reducing incomes, the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) and the United Services Trade Union (Verdi) have independently called for strike actions to push for higher wages, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn expects “massive disruptions”, with all operations being affected on Friday.

Despite a gradual resumption of operations from 1 p.m., services could be delayed until the early evening hours.

Rail employees are demanding a wage increase of 12 per cent, but at least 650 euros ($712) a month, over a 12-month period.

At the western German airports of Dusseldorf and Cologne, as well as in Hamburg in the north of the country, the strike action by aviation security workers is to cause hundreds of cancellations.

Hamburg alone expects almost 80,000 passengers to be affected on Thursday and Friday.

Traffic in Germany has repeatedly been hit by collective bargaining strikes in recent months.

At the end of March, a nationwide strike paralysed train, bus and air traffic and also affected freight traffic.

Public sector workers are demanding 10.5 per cent more pay, with a minimum increase of 500 euros a month.

A proposal by an arbitration commission, which includes inflation compensations of 3,000 euros and a wage increase of 5.5 per cent, has so far been ignored by both sides, but it will be the basis for a fourth round of negotiations on Saturday.

The German Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) said it had tried to find a solution “within the bounds of what was economically feasible”.

The strike would “lack any proportionality and is completely excessive”.

20230420-104802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    French PM set to unveil pension reform plan

    Grand jury not scheduled to meet in Trump hush-money case until...

    Zimbabwean president takes 2nd Sinovac vaccine dose

    Tesla cars can now scan for potholes to avoid damage