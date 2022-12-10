SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks a leg, ruled out for rest of the season

NewsWire
0
0

Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing during ‘extra vacation’ time allocated after his nation’s FIFA World Cup elimination.

The 36-year-old played every minute of Germany’s campaign in Qatar which saw them get knocked out of the group stages for the second successive tournament.

The veteran goalkeeper, who has been given extra time off by Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, confirmed in an Instagram post on Saturday that he underwent surgery that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

“What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better,” Neuer wrote along with his picture in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.

“While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me,” he added.

Bayern players who were eliminated from the group stage were due to resume training at Sabener Straße this week before Nagelsmann extended their vacation time.

Neuer’s unavailability due to his broken leg will be a massive loss to the Bundesliga giants, who are just four points clear in the league after a shaky first half of the season. After the winter break, Bundesliga is scheduled to resume on January 20 when Bayern faces Leipzig away.

20221210-190804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Football Delhi Women’s League starts March 22

    Infantino only candidate for FIFA 2023 presidential election

    The way Ronaldo attacked the club, there was no option: Rooney...

    FIFA World Cup: Germany to continue with Flick despite group stage...