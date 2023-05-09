WORLD

Germany is mulling a change of course in its policy on migration and may deport a larger number of rejected asylum seekers, a local media report said.

The plans are to be discussed at a refugee summit with the federal and state governments on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Bild newspaper report as saying.

The country is seeking to increase the “effectiveness and the success rate, especially in the repatriation of foreigners who have committed significant criminal offences”, the report quoted a draft resolution by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s office as saying.

Foreigners who have come to Germany despite an entry ban should be more easily placed in detention pending deportation.

In addition, “central arrival facilities” are to be created from which deportations can be carried out directly.

Germany saw record immigration numbers in 2022.

According to official figures, more than 1.4 million people entered the country last year.

The number of stateless people has doubled since 2014 to more than 29,000.

“Municipalities and states are at the breaking point when it comes to migration,” Bavaria’s Minister President Markus Soeder told Bild, calling for more financial support and better management of immigration.

