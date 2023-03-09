Germany has pledged 26 million euros ($27.6 million) to UN Women in 2023, the country’s Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) said.

The funding for the United Nations’ entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women has almost doubled since two years ago, BMZ was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

When women have equal rights, there is less poverty and hunger and more stability in the world, said Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze. “It is therefore worthwhile to strengthen the rights, resources, and representation of women and girls.”

Germany’s announcement came on International Women’s Day, celebrated annually to highlight the women’s rights movement and bring attention to issues such as gender equality, and violence and abuse against women.

“The world is facing numerous crises,” said UN Women’s Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous on Wednesday. Catastrophes such as the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the energy crisis “affect everyone, but women and girls are the hardest hit”, she stressed.

In Germany, nearly three out of four women do not think they have equal opportunities with men, according to a survey published by YouGov on Wednesday. Particularly large differences were perceived at the workplace.

Although the gender pay gap in Europe’s largest economy has been declining in recent decades, the average hourly wages of women were 4.31 euros, or 18 per cent, lower than those of men in 2022, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

“The pay gap is closing far too slowly,” Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil said on Tuesday. “Equal work deserves equal pay.” (1 euro $1.06)

