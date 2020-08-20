Germany reports highest rise in Covid-19 cases since May

Berlin, Aug 20 (IANS) Germany reported 1,510 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day increase since May, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said.

Wednesday’s figure took the national count to 226,914, while the death toll increased by seven to 9,243, Xinhua news agency.

Speaking during a video conference of her Christian Democratic (CDU) party, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that although she was worried over the rise in infections, the nationwide situation was still under control.

Germany’s daily infections peaked at around 6,000 in early April, with the number of cases beginning to fall in May, though the figure has been rising again since the end of July.

