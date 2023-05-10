WORLD

The number of politically motivated crimes in Germany increased by 7 per cent year-on-year in 2022 to a new high of 58,916 cases, the Ministry of the Interior (BMI) said.

“Politically motivated crime is a reflection of social conflicts in our country,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement, stressing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, reports Xinhua news agency

Most crimes had a “diffuse ideological motivation”, which could not be assigned to either the left or right of the political spectrum, according to the ministry. These also included crimes related to protests against Covid-19 measures.

Crimes motivated by right-wing ideology increased to just under 23,500 cases.

No other distinct group accounted for more cases and these crimes were often accompanied by violence.

Last year, 41 per cent of victims of politically motivated violent acts were injured by right-wing perpetrators.

“I am particularly concerned that attacks on refugees have increased sharply,” Faeser said. “It is extremely inhumane to attack people who have found protection from war and terror in our country.”

German police recorded 1,420 crimes against persons seeking protection in 2022, up 9 per cent year-on-year.

Attacks on asylum shelters rose by 67 per cent to 120 cases, the Ministry said.

In 2022, the number of people seeking protection in Germany grew faster than ever before, reaching more than three million, according to official figures.

Just over one million people came from Ukraine alone.

Record immigration put further pressure on the country’s welfare system, fuelling the public debate on housing refugees and deporting rejected asylum seekers.

The German government is scheduled to discuss plans for stricter asylum policies with the federal states on Wednesday.

