Germany is sending the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported, citing the German Defence Ministry.

The recent Russian missile attacks on Kiev and other cities show the importance of air defense capability for Ukraine, the ministry tweeted.

The report carried out by the Ukrinform news agency did not specify when the air defence system would be delivered to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

IRIS-T SLM is a land-based air defense system that can hit aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, jet artillery, drones, anti-radar missiles and bombs.

