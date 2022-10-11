WORLD

‘Germany sending IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine’

NewsWire
0
0

Germany is sending the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported, citing the German Defence Ministry.

The recent Russian missile attacks on Kiev and other cities show the importance of air defense capability for Ukraine, the ministry tweeted.

The report carried out by the Ukrinform news agency did not specify when the air defence system would be delivered to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

IRIS-T SLM is a land-based air defense system that can hit aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, jet artillery, drones, anti-radar missiles and bombs.

20221011-075201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imran Khan promises action against illegal fishing after Gwadar protestsH

    Cyberattacks could start war, Russian space agency warns after hacking attempt

    Wally Adeyemo confirmed as US Deputy Treasury Secy

    UN chief saddened by heavy loss of life in Afghanistan earthquake