WORLD

Germany to ease citizenship rules

NewsWire
0
0

Germany’s Interior Ministry published draft legislation aimed at modernising the country’s citizenship law. It proposes a multiple-nationality option and makes it easier for people to apply for citizenship.

The required residency years before naturalisation would be reduced from eight to five years, the Ministry said on Friday in a statement. In the case of “special integration achievements,” such as good language skills, voluntary work, or very good job performance, the requirement would be three years.

“We want people who have become part of our society to be able to help shape our country democratically,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

“Acquisition of citizenship is the strongest commitment to Germany.”

At the end of 2021, around 72.4 million people with German citizenship and around 10.7 million with foreign citizenship lived in Germany. Of the latter, around 5.7 million had already been in Germany for at least 10 years, according to the Ministry.

The share of citizenship granted in Germany to the foreign population that has been living in the country for at least 10 years was permanently low, the Ministry added.

In 2021, it was only 2.45 per cent. Germany also has a particularly low citizenship rate in a EU comparison, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are making the citizenship process easier for people who make a living from working with their own hands,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Friday on Twitter.

“Rules for people who live off the welfare state will be tightened. This sets incentives to take up work and shows: We want immigration into the labor market, not into the welfare state.”

The reform aims to ensure that certain crimes such as racist, inhumane or anti-Semitic acts would exclude applicants from attaining citizenship.

“There is no tolerance in this regard,” Faeser added.

20230520-024203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Africa warns of food shortage due to Russian blockade of Ukraine’s...

    France seizes record amount of drugs in 2022

    Air pollution likely to raise risk of dementia

    Twitter to be delisted from New York Stock Exchange on Nov...