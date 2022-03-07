Germany’s 7-day Covid incidence nears 2,000 again

Germany’s seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate increased for the fifth day in a row, reaching 1,952 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

The country reported 78,428 new cases within 24 hours, around 16,100 more than a week ago, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the RKI.

According to the German Intensive Care Availability Register (DIVI), the number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in intensive care units climbed to 2,436 on Friday, 54 more than on the previous day but still well below record figures during the Delta variant wave.

With only 15,000 vaccinations administered on Sunday, Germany’s vaccination campaign continued to slow down. According to official figures, at least 47.7 million people have received a booster dose, while 19.6 million people are not vaccinated.

Although a new protein vaccine has been available in Germany for a week, there has been little demand for this new vaccine, which is not mRNA-based.

“We have not yet seen a run on the new Novavax vaccine in the vaccination centers,” Helmut Dedy, chief executive of the German Association of Cities, told local media RND.

