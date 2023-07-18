INDIA

Germany’s Leonie Beck claimed the women’s 5km open water gold on Tuesday to add to her 10km title at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 26-year-old clocked 59 minutes 31.70 seconds, beating Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands by just one second. Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha finished third in 59:33.90, reports Xinhua.

Beck acknowledged that winning a second race in the space of four days came as a surprise.

“I didn’t believe I could win a medal in the 5k after the hard 10k race,” she said. “Mentally it’s not easy, but I’m really happy that I could win the 5k. I would never have thought of it.”

Beck added that she had dropped back during the first lap after one of her eyes was hit by something, but managed to recover.

“I had to catch the group at one point after one and a half laps,” she said. “Then I tried my best to go in front and raced till the end.”

