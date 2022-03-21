HEALTHWORLD

Germany’s daily Covid-19 cases rise as restrictions ease

By NewsWire
0
21

Following the lifting of most of the country’s coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, the seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate in Germany climbed to 1,714 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

The number of daily infections decreased slightly to 92,314 compared to a week ago, Xinhua news agency reported, citing figures released by the RKI.

Germany has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions except the mandatory mask-wearing on public transportation and in care and nursing facilities.

Under the recently amended Infection Protection Act, Germany’s federal states can introduce tighter restrictions for infection hotspots. They can reintroduce rules on social distancing or proof of vaccination or recovery requirements.

According to the German Intensive Care Availability Register (DIVI), the number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in intensive care units increased by 75 to 2,347 on Monday. This was still well below the record figures logged during the Delta variant wave.

The new Omicron subtype BA.2, which is even more contagious, already became predominant in Germany last week, accounting for nearly two in three infections, the RKI said.

20220322-005805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

HC rejects plea seeking details of Covid preps in 3rd wave

Covid lockdown to continue in 11 Karnataka districts: CM

Kerala again reports over 50K Covid cases

Over 75k in Telangana get Covid jabs on resumption of vaccination