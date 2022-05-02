WORLD

Germany’s Economics Minister warns high energy prices to stay

NewsWire
0
1

Consumers and companies in Germany should prepare for a long period of high energy prices, said Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck on Monday.

The government’s economic aid package will help, but could not fully mitigate the impact of energy price increases for consumers. “That is the bitter and hard truth,” Habeck said after a meeting with associations of small and medium-sized businesses.

The aid package for companies currently includes a loan programme via the state development bank KfW as well as energy cost subsidies. Under the scheme, some 4,000 companies are eligible for direct energy subsidies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Overall, the government so far adopted measures worth 30 billion euros ($31.6 billion), including an increase in the basic tax-free allowance and higher mileage allowances for long-distance commuters.

20220503-030004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    129 deer in US contract Covid, infection likely spread from humans:...

    Iran urges ‘practical’ steps, ‘tangible’ results in nuke talks

    Brisbane ends snap 3-day lockdown

    US Supreme Court appears to be siding with new limits on...