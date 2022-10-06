WORLD

Germany’s industry shows ‘clear signs of braking’ amid energy crisis: Ministry

NewsWire
0
0

Against the background of the energy crisis, Germany’s industrial economy was showing “clear signs of braking,” the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) said in a statement.

Industrial orders in August declined 2.4 per cent month-on-month, BMWK cited the statistics of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) as saying on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the industrial orders, domestic orders for Germany’s industry in August fell by 3.4 per cent in September, while foreign orders went down by 1.7 per cent, according to the Ministry.

“The subdued outlook for the remainder of the year is also reflected in a cooled business climate and cautious export expectations,” BMWK added.

Nevertheless, Germany’s large automotive and mechanical engineering industries still recorded increases in orders in August, up 4.7 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, the Ministry noted.

A spokesperson for the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) told Xinhua that this increase in orders is a result of “catch-up effects” in the wake of bottlenecks in supply chains. However, shortages of inputs and intermediates, as well as “general uncertainty” due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, continue to have a “dampening effect on the development of the market and production,” the VDA spokesperson added.

Besides the German car industry, manufacturers of machinery and equipment have also been particularly affected by supply shortages. According to the ifo Institute for economic research, three out of four companies in both sectors reported bottlenecks in September.

20221007-015203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CWG 2022: Qualified for quarters, Indian men’s lawn ball pairs team...

    Security personnel bust kidnappers’ gang in Afghanistan

    Abdullah Abdullah returns to Kabul after 43-day personal visit to India

    US state Illinois fully reopens