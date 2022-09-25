HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Germany’s international hardware fair resumes after 4.5-yr suspension

An international hardware fair, one of the world’s biggest of such kind, opened in Cologne, Germany, after a break of four and a half years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fair, named EISENWARENMESSE, serves as an ideal platform for people in the hardware sector to meet partners and peers coming from all over the world.

Products including tools, accessories, fasteners and fixings, fittings, building and DIY supplies will be presented at the fair, available for visitors to experience, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 1,400 exhibitors from 50 countries and regions, including Chinese companies led by Toho, Lutian and Eprect, are present at the fair to showcase their new products. The fair will run through September 28.

The hardware industry has seen supply bottlenecks, waning consumption and scarcity of skilled workers.

“The trade fair will be the starting and anchoring point when the hardware world turns on its motor again,” as stated by the organiser.

Cologne, the fourth largest city in Germany, started to host the international hardware fair in 1971.

20220926-010803

