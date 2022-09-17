HEALTHWORLD

Germany’s largest folk festival reopens after Covid-19 break

Germany’s Oktoberfest, the largest folk festival in Germany, started in Munich, Bavaria, after a two-year Covid-induced break.

Covering an area of 34.5 hectare, the festival is expected to receive millions of visitors from all over the world with special Oktoberfest beers and hearty specialties like fried sausages and pork knuckles.

At Sunday noon, the Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter tapped the first Oktoberfest beer barrel, marking the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest, which will last until October 3, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first Oktoberfest took place in 1810. There have only been 26 cancellations in its long history, mostly due to wars and pandemics.

