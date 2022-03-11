HEALTHWORLD

Germany’s new daily Covid infections exceed 250,000

By NewsWire
0
0

The daily number of new Covid-19 cases in Germany increased to 252,836 on Friday, exceeding last Friday’s figure by 35,000, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.

The country’s 7-day Covid-19 incidence rate also increased to 1,439 per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday. On Thursday, the country reported a new all-time high of 262,752 cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the situation in the country was critical. “We cannot be satisfied when 200 to 250 people die each day,” he told journalists

“Without mandatory vaccination, we will not get the pandemic under control in autumn,” Lauterbach warned. “We will be facing exactly the same situation in the autumn as we are now, if not worse.”

As of Thursday, at least 48 million people, or 57.7 per cent of the population, had received a booster dose in Germany, while 19.6 million people are not vaccinated, according to official figures.

Due to less severe cases associated with the Omicron variant, Germany’s federal and state governments have agreed to successively relax most Covid-19 measures by March 20. However, basic protection measures, such as a face mask mandate in certain areas, will remain in force.

The relaxation of Covid-19 measures remains controversial in Germany, according to a Politbarometer survey published by broadcaster ZDF on Friday. Half of the country’s citizens agree with the decision, while almost as many remain opposed.

20220312-010605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.