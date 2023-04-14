WORLD

Germany’s power supply secure after nuclear exit: Ministries

NewsWire
0
0

Despite the imminent final phase-out of nuclear power in Germany, the “very high reliability” of the country’s power supply remains secured, the responsible ministries said. The country’s three remaining nuclear power plants will be taken off the grid on Saturday.

“This will end the use of nuclear power in Germany and significantly increase nuclear safety in this country,” the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Ministry for the Environment said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Following the nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan, in 2011, the phase-out of nuclear power in Germany was originally set for the end of 2022 under former Chancellor Angela Merkel. Due to the energy crisis, however, the operation of the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 plants has been extended until April 2023.

Electricity production from nuclear sources already dropped by around half in 2022 compared to the previous year, accounting only for 6.4 per cent of total electricity, according to official figures, Xinhua news agency reported.

Germany’s energy supply security remains “very high by international standards,” Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck stressed in the statement.

After losing Russia as its largest natural gas supplier, Europe’s largest economy increased gas imports from other countries, such as Belgium and the Netherlands, and Norway in particular. In addition, liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals were built in the North Sea.

The “massive expansion” of renewable energies is providing additional security, Habeck stressed. By 2030, Germany aims to generate 80 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources.

20230414-054402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shift work affects risk of Covid-19, severity of infection

    Imran’s speech at UNGA draws severe criticism

    Researchers identify rise in Guillain-Barre syndrome following AstraZeneca vax

    Pakistan may go into early elections, says Interior Minister (Ld)