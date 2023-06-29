INDIA

Germany’s public debt reaches record high in Q1

NewsWire
0
0

Germany’s public debt continued to rise in the first quarter of 2023, reaching a record 2,406.6 billion euros ($2,628.4 billion), the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said.

Compared with the end of 2022, Germany took on 38.9 billion euros more in new debt which was “mainly due” to the federal government’s increased financing requirements due to the energy crisis, Xinhua news agency quoted Destatis as saying.

To cushion the impacts of the skyrocketing energy prices, the government set up an economic stabilisation fund in November last year and put a cap on electricity and gas prices. Including 22.2 billion euros in new debt raised in the first three months, the fund’s volume has so far grown to 52.4 billion euros.

Supported by anti-inflation measures, the rise in consumer prices for energy, which was still the main driver of inflation in Germany last year, slowed to 2.6 per cent in May, according to the latest official figures.

Despite high spending on crisis management, the German government intends to return to a balanced budget in 2023.

To this end, the “debt brake”, which prevents new borrowing, is to take effect again for the first time since 2020.

“The debt brake is not just a constitutional imperative. It is an imperative of economic reason that monetary and fiscal policies work hand in hand to fight inflation and that they do not cancel each other out,” said Minister of Finance Christian Lindner.

2023062931215

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI files 2nd supplementary charge sheet in Assam chit fund fraud...

    Kolkata app fraud: ED seizes Bitcoin worth Rs 12.83 crore

    Microsoft brings new features on Teams Rooms

    Finance Minister optimistic over economic parameters as LS passes Appropriation bills