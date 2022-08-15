SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Germany’s Zverev fit for Davis Cup after French Open injury

Germany’s Davis Cup team will be able to call on star player Alexander Zverev for their group stage games next month as the world number two continues his recovery from injury.

Zverev has not played since hurting his ankle at the French Open in early June and after surgery remains a doubt for the US Open, which takes place directly before the Davis Cup.

Germany captain Michael Kohlmann said he was “very convinced” the 25-year-old Olympic champion Zverev would be available for his country but admitted there were “a couple of question marks” about his participation in the final grand slam of the season.

Oscar Otte, Jan-Lennard Struff and the doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz were also nominated for the squad.

