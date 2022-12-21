INDIA

Get affidavits from women, kids: JD(U) leader to those seeking liquor ban review

Facing the criticism over the hooch tragedy of Saran, Neeraj Kumar, the MLC and chief spokesperson of JD(U) said that the Bihar government was ready to withdraw the Liquor Prohibition Law in the state only when those seeking it give affidavits from the women and children of their families.

“Those who want review or withdrawal of liquor prohibition law in Bihar should give affidavits from the women and children of their respective families, and the Bihar government is ready to roll it back,” Kumar said.

“When liquor ban was imposed in Bihar in 2016, the BJP leaders supported it. Now they are confused and giving contradictory statements. Some of them including a Union minister wanted a review while some of their leaders are in favour of liquor ban and some are demanding its roll back. I want to tell them to take a unanimous decision first and then put their point in public,” Kumar said.

Reacting on Chirag Paswan, who raised Chapra liquor tragedy in the Lok Sabha, Neeraj Kumar said: “Chirag Paswan is involved in new ‘Bhakti Ras’. He was hoping for a ministerial berth in the Centre. He is alone after other MPs of his party left him,” Kumar said.

Reacting to the NHRC investigation, Kumar said that his party is not opposed to the investigation. “We are just making a point about why the investigation is taking place only in one state,” he said.

