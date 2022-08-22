The OTT show ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ was one of the most loved shows in recent times.

The show not just made Pratik Gandhi an overnight star, it also led to the second season helmed by Hansal Mehta. Sameer Nair, the producer of the ‘Scam’ series, recently shared an update on the progress of the second season.

Sharing an update, Nair said, “Currently on ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’, we are about 60 per cent into shoot. The show is primarily being shot in Mumbai, Pune, Karjat and other locations.”

The second season of the show is titled ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ and takes into account the stamp paper scam cooked up by a fruit-seller, Abdul Karim Telgi.

Talking about the learnings from the first season, the producer said, “The learnings from ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ was the importance of focusing on attention to detail and factual accuracy in bringing to life a human story of this scale.”

Nair, who had earlier revolutionised the television industry with family drama daily soaps and ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, recently celebrated five years of his production company Applause Entertainment.

Talking about the journey so far, he said, “It’s been a very good journey. When we started five years ago, we had some assumptions about the kind of shows that we would make.

“We thought of investing in a certain way, complete the shoot and show it to the platforms, who then will licence the shows and the content from us. Then the audience would see them and if they like, it would open up the chance for us to make subsequent seasons of a particular show, that’s what our vision was.”

Drawing parallels between OTT and television in the 1990s, he said: “The OTT is currently at the same stage where television in India was back in the early 1990s. There’s a lot of competition and a lot of new people coming, the OTT industry is currently on a boom. The audience is taking time to settle down.”

Nair concluded by noting: “The pandemic helped us in a way because at that time people were largely confined in their homes and that gave us the opportunity to present our shows to them since they were spending a lot of time in their homes with their families. All the platforms benefited from it actually.”

