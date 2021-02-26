Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Keriwal, who in Surat to take part in a roadshow to celebrate the party’s success in the municipal corporation elections in the state, advised the newly elected party councillors to set up offices and get ready to work for the people.

Before the roadshow, Kejriwal held a meeting with party leaders and workers and congratulated them for their win in the municipal elections in Surat. Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said that by giving 27 seats to AAP, the people have sent out a message that they have taken to AAP as an alternative for the development of the city.

“The BJP is in power in Gujarat for the last 25 years, but now the youth of Gujarat want to ask the BJP, how many jobs have you provided in the last 25 years? People do not need politics, they need jobs and employment. They need schools, colleges, hospitals, roads and development. We only know how to work for the people,” Kejriwal said.

He asked the AAP councillors to appeal to the youth to quit asking for jobs from the government and enter politics instead.

“The election results and the strength of the people here today make me believe that Gujarat is going to witness a miracle. The Congress has been completely wiped out. There are some good leaders in the Congress. We appeal to them to leave the party and join the AAP. We also appeal to all the patriotic people in the BJP to join us,” Kejriwal said.

He said that since the time the results were declared, the leaders of the BJP and Congress are both scared and furious.

“What we need to understand is that they are neither scared by you nor by the AAP. They are scared of the 16 lakh people who have shown their trust in you. The whole of Gujarat is looking at you,” he said.

To encourage the party workers, Kejriwal recalled AAP’s struggles before coming to power in Delhi, saying the party had originated from the Anna movement.

“We fought on the streets and were sent to jail. We have faced water cannons and lathi-charge during the Anna movement. People supported us because they had faith in us. God gave us a chance to rule Delhi for just 49 days. But within those days, we did remarkable work with the help of the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Later in the day, Kejriwal participated in a roadshow organised by AAP leaders in the state. During the raodshow, Kejriwal recounted the development works done under the AAP-led Delhi government in the last six years.

“People in Delhi used to face 10 hours of power cuts. In just five years, people get electricity for 24 hours. In Delhi, 75 per cent of the people get electricity for free,” he said.

Kejriwal also asked the ruling BJP in Gujarat that if AAP can provide electricity in Delhi in just five years, why can’t the BJP provide free electricity in 25 years?

“When AAP come to power in Delhi, the government schools were in a very bad shape and the parents were not ready to send their children to the government-run schools. Today, the Delhi government schools are competing with the private schools,” he said.

Kejriwal also thanked the people of Gujarat for giving the party unprecedented support in its maiden municipal elections in the state.

“Give us five years in Gujarat, and you will forget BJP’s 25-year rule,” Kejriwal added.

