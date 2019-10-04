Get the perfect D-day look

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANSlife) Everyone wants to look nothing but the best on their D-day. And like many other aspects of a wedding plan, selecting the make-up and wedding look can be a task and so it should be finalised right after you decide your wedding outfit. Ritu Deswal, founder of Style ‘N’ Scissors chain of the salon, has some handy tips.

When it comes to selecting wedding make-up and hair, one needs to keep in mind the face, shape, and body type. For a bride, she needs to select the make-up and hairstyle that compliments her outfit and the wedding theme.

Signature look for brides

Majorly focus on prepping the skin with skin oils and primer for a dewy look. Expertly placed, highlighters and deep contouring are very important for me. For eyes, defined brows, smudged eyeliner, bold metallic eyeshadows, and sparkly inner corners complete the look. Rosy blush and a classic red lip gives an eternal look. I always make sure that the bride brings heavy jewellery with mathapatti and a designer nose pin. Floral buns for hair are my favourite with a beautiful bindi.

Signature look for grooms

Concealing the skin flaws like pimples or blemishes and highlighting the best features with natural makeup is very important. A sleek hairstyle that suits the face shape and a groomed beard completes the look.

Makeup

Before the bride and the groom finalise their make-up and hair artiste, they definitely need to take a makeup trial to check how and which professional make-up brand the artiste uses. One can also show reference images of what they like and prefer considering their wedding outfit if any and then lastly select make-up according to weather and the destination.

How to find a balance between bridal and party make-up

Bridal makeup needs to be long-lasting and to achieve this look, it is preferable to go for a natural HD or airbrush makeup technique as the base has to withstand the humidity and various ceremonial activities. Using waterproof makeup products for eyes along with a metallic smoky eye look along with red lipstick is a go-to option for a bride-to-be.

Haircare and beauty care tips for the bride and groom

Use a moisturiser and serum with hyaluronic acid which helps to hydrate, plump and smooth the skin. If one has any skin issues then using products containing AHA can help remove dead skin. Also if someone has any skin problems like acne, tan or pigmentation then they can opt for a microdermabrasion, PRP treatment or a dermaroller treatment under the guidance of their doctor.

Haircare tips

One can start prepping up three months in advance to have shiny and luxurious hair that will truly be your crowning glory on the special day. A few tips for hair care are to follow a good diet, avoid heat treatments, go for oil therapy and avoid stress. Try home remedies like a banana with olive oil and honey mask for moisture, yogurt with eggs and honey mask for the flaky scalp, aloe vera with olive and castor oil mask to retain moisture.

Trending hairstyles

For brides, romantic soft waves, messy and effortless updos, textured and twisted hair, bridal braids, low buns with flowers and hairstyles with headpieces are currently seen everywhere.

For grooms, pompadour with undercut is sure to make the groom look like the most stylish gentleman, short and textured hair creates an illusion of a fuller head and with the help of right hair products, a groom can rock this hairstyle like none other.

–IANS

pg/pgh