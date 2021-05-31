Mississauga has rolled out a number of self-guided bike routes as part of its Community Rides program. The initiative encourages residents, families and those new to cycling to explore their neighbourhood by bike and get outdoor exercise.

Every two weeks throughout the spring and summer, a new bike route will become available on Saturday. With the launch of each bike route, residents will be able to use an online map to view the route. During that weekend, wayfinding pavement markings and signage will be set up where needed along the route to help guide riders.

In place of in-person group rides, residents can engage with the Community Rides community by taking photos while enjoying their bike ride and sharing on social media using the hashtag #SaugaCommunityRides.

The rides vary in length and take place on a variety of cycling infrastructure, including on-road bike lanes, shared pathways and multi-use trails.

The first Community Rides bike route was located in the Clarkson and Lorne Park area and took place last Saturday. The route included 5 km, 10 km and 20 km options that started from the Clarkson Community Centre.

Community Rides Schedule:

Cooksville Community Ride – Saturday, June 12

Malton Community Ride – Saturday, June 26

Lisgar/Meadowvale – Saturday, July 10

Tour de Carassauga – Saturday, July 24

Applewood – Saturday, August 7

Lakeview/Mineola – Saturday, August 21

Bike routes will be available in September and October, with more details to follow. Updates regarding the Community Rides program will be shared online as well as on Mississauga’s Twitter and Facebook channels.

For the safety of all road and trail users, cyclists are reminded to follow the rules of the road, be courteous to other trail users and obey all shared trail etiquette. Helmets must be worn by cyclists under the age 18; however, everyone is encouraged to wear a helmet when riding their bike.