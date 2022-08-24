COMMUNITY

Get your COVID-19 vaccine at the CNE, Tamil Fest

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
This weekend, Toronto Public Health (TPH) is once again partnering with community festival and event organizers to offer more summer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at places where residents live, work and play

This weekend’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be found at:

  • Tamil Fest, Markham Road between McNicoll Avenue and Passmore Avenue, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, 1 to 8 p.m.
  • Toronto Diversity Festival, Nathan Philips Square, 100 Queen St. W., Saturday, August 27, 1:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sinting Fest on Eglinton West, Little Jamaica, Eglinton Street West between Marlee Avenue and Dufferin Street, Saturday, August 27, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 28, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Toronto Korean Festival, Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St., Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • CNE: Children age five and older and adults visiting the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) will continue to be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines at TPH’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Enercare Centre, 100 Princes’ Blvd., near the building’s east entrance on:
    • Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Monday, August 29 to Monday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

These family-friendly and youth-friendly clinics will provide first, second, third, fourth and children’s COVID-19 doses to eligible residents age five and older on a walk-in basis, with no appointments or a health card required. Pfizer and Moderna will be offered by TPH nurses who will also answer COVID-19 and vaccine-related questions.

