New Delhi, June 17 (IANSlife) Father’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to honour the strong bond between fathers and children. This year, express your gratitude and admiration for your father by presenting him with a timeless gift that will serve as a lasting reminder of your love.

A dapper dad

1. Numisma Statement Brooch

This bold unisex brooch is made with Morning Star and Champagne Glare stones coupled with chic enamel work. It can be styled in multifarious ways on both ethnic and Western wear.

Rs 8,000/- Available on aulerth.in

2. adidas Originals, Superstar shoes

Originally made for basketball courts in the ’70s. Celebrated by hip-hop royalty in the ’80s. The adidas Superstar shoe is now a lifestyle staple for streetwear enthusiasts. The world-famous shell toe feature remains, providing style and protection. Just like it did on the B-ball courts back in the day. Now, whether at a festival or walking in the street you can enjoy yourself without the fear of being stepped on. The serrated 3-Stripes detail and adidas Superstar box logo add OG authenticity to your look.

Priced at Rs 8,999/-

3. Henry Weekender Bag

Henry is a stylish and practical duffel bag with two slip-in interior pockets, an internal zip compartment, and adjustable shoulder straps. A distinctive design element is added by combining soft grainy leather with premium fine grain leather and using colour blocking. Spacious, cozy, and convenient storage for necessities, this modern essential is made from fine LWG Italian leather.

Priced at Rs 32,000/- Available on perona.com and at flagship stores

4. Black Francoeur Small Wallet by Delsey Paris

The Francoeur wallet is made of genuine leather. The size is just perfect to fit in your pocket with ease or to be kept in your travel bag. It is a perfect combination of size and space with numerous compartments for all your cards.

Priced at Rs. 3,600/- Available at tatacliq.com

5. GARRTEN

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your dad how much you appreciate him. A GARRTEN gift is a thoughtful and stylish way to do just that. Whether he’s a business professional, a weekend warrior, or a casual traveller, there’s a GARRTEN product that’s perfect for him. With a GARRTEN gift, your dad will be able to carry his belongings with style and confidence. He’ll also be reminded of how much you care every time he uses his new GARRTEN product.

Priced at Rs 30,0000/- onwards. Available on garrten.com

6. Give dad a step above the rest with Rosso Brunello’s exquisite footwear

Synonymous with meticulously curated collections of pertinent designs, Rosso Brunello, a ground breaking endeavour, has carved a niche for itself in the bridge-to-luxury segment. With a keen focus on catering to the diverse styling preferences of fashion-forward individuals, the brand sets itself apart by attending to crucial details, thereby ensuring unparalleled comfort for its esteemed clientele. Amidst an evolving footwear market where consumers are spoiled for choice, Rosso Brunello presents itself as an extraordinary brand, offering a unique blend of design aesthetic, silhouette, remarkable comfort features, and exquisite premium leather that embodies contemporary allure.

Price on request. Available in stores and at the website rossobrunello.com

7. Kohinoor Jewellers Agra

For the darling dads with a suave taste who love to pamper and shower love upon all, presenting a range of exquisite rings from KOHGEM, a lightweight diamond jewellery brand born from the House of Kohinoor.

Fine taste has no relation with fashion, as it is eternal. Always cheek by jowl, this Father’s Day gift your father a classic precious gift that he will cherish for life. Also, cheek by jowl is the diamonds intricately placed in each strapping design of the masculine rings in the collection. At KOHGEM, be sure of the same trust and faith that your father has in you, for KOHGEM uses the most recent cutting-edge technology to deliver higher-quality jewels at affordable pricing.

Price on request. Available at Fatehabad Road, Opposite TDI Mall, Agra – 282004 and at the website kohgem.com

8. Falcon Aviator Sunglasses by The Tinted Story

Made with high-quality materials, this sunglass is perfect for anyone who wants to protect their eyes from the sun while also looking great. With a classic aviator design, these sunglasses are sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Priced at Rs 3,199/- Available on the website thetintedstory.com

9. RK Jewellers

RK Jewellers takes pride in unveiling their Father’s Day collection, dedicated to celebrating the special bond between fathers and their loved ones. This exquisite collection showcases an array of stunning chains and rings, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of elegance and masculinity. Each piece is designed with precision and showcases the finest materials, such as gleaming gold or platinum, adorned with intricate detailing. Whether you’re seeking a sleek and sophisticated chain or a timeless and meaningful ring, RK Jewellers’ Father’s Day collection offers a diverse range of options to honour and cherish the father figure in your life. Explore the collection and discover the perfect symbol of love and appreciation.

10. Statement pieces from Men of Platinum

With Father’s Day around the corner, gift your dad the luxury of classic, sartorial platinum jewellery pieces that are unique yet versatile, sleek yet stylish, and subtle yet striking! Elevate your dad’s looks and outfits with contemporary platinum jewellery pieces from the Men of Platinum collection. Each exquisite design can be paired with a variety of outfits and styled in multiple ways. Born of the stars, platinum is found only in select locations across the globe and is a symbol of what is truly rare and precious. Platinum, with its inherent attributes, instantly uplifts the style quotient and has emerged as a new-age symbol of success. It is a fitting ode to the rare men of character and creates a subtle yet distinct statement.

Crafted in 95 per cent platinum this stunning jewellery range from Men of Platinum is cast with clean, bold lines with minimalism at its core. Offering a wide range of avant-garde designs including platinum chains, wristwear, neckwear, and rings, the design language of the collection includes distinctive emblems, crests in solid forms, and aerodynamic elements along with intricate details, incisions, and embellishments. The statement silhouettes and sophisticated textures come together to create this impeccable and exclusive range of jewellery. Extremely versatile, each piece in the collection can be paired with a variety of different outfits – right from power suits and tailored formal wear to smart casuals as well as festive Indian wear. While platinum neckwear complements everything from crisp shirts to solid tees as well as from polos to even Bandhgalas; platinum wristwear and rings are the ideal everyday jewellery pieces that can be worn separately or stacked together to instantly add an edge to any look or outfit.

For more information visit menofplatinum.com

11. Numero UNO

Numero UNO has come up with the greatest men’s denim looks for your dad this Father’s Day! Every man’s closet traditionally includes denim at the top. Your father would adore receiving a pair of stylish, comfortable pants with shirts that are just the right combination of playful and formal, making them perfect for a relaxed boardroom meeting. Your father would love Numero UNO’s collection which is a blend of usability, comfort, and design.

Celebrate love with Numero UNO’s Father’s Day edition this year and gift your dad a pair that is a perfect mix of fun and functionality.

Priced at Rs 1,999/- onwards. Available at numerounojeanswear.com, and Shoppersstop

12. TUMI | Father’s Day Gifting Guide

TUMI honours the eternal link between fathers and their children this Father’s Day. Show your dad the love and respect he deserves with thoughtfully designed bags and accessories from TUMI’s Unpack Tomorrow range, which will undoubtedly benefit a multitasker, an on-the-go personality, and frequent traveller dads!

To celebrate this special occasion, the brand offers a selection of trendy and sophisticated pieces that reflects the exceptional qualities of fathers. Showcasing a plethora of styles from an Alpha Bravo bag, compact sling bags, travel kit bags, and crossbody bags to the Voyageur.

Available on TUMI

13. Signature Buckle Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt

Elevate your dad’s style with this versatile and iconic signature belt that adds a touch of luxury to any outfit.

Priced at Rs 23,500/- Available on luxe.ajio.com

14. ALDO

It’s that time of the year again to show the father figure in your life some love and appreciation! Whether your father figure is a style aficionado or is always on top of the latest fashion trends with utmost comfort, ALDO has got him covered from a wide array of stylish footwear and accessories!

Choose some of the best multifunctional footwear collections from ALDO like the 9-5 & Beyond, Flex Drives, Traditional Loafers, and All Black Everything covering styles from casual shoes, loafers, and sneakers to sandals that strive to provide utmost comfort! For Fathers who prefer accessories, ALDO features stylish Bags & Accessories like wallets, hats, belts, bags, and odds & ends.

Available in stores and online at aldoshoes.in

15. FILA

Father’s Day becomes extra special with an honest intention to make it special for the rock-solid stem of our lives, fathers. FILA offers products ranging from iconic Disruptors with a twist to the latest Summer 2023 collection.

Choose from the finest FILA Collection for fathers who enjoy their gym routines as well as some hefty kicks! For Fathers who enjoy sporty looks but also like to keep things comfortable, FILA’s varied product line is sure to find the perfect pick for Father’s Day that will help you comprehend your love and appreciation.

Available on FILA

16. Fenix 7X

Let your father take his outdoor adventures to the next level with the Fenix 7X. This rugged multisport GPS watch features a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens, utilising the sun’s energy to extend battery life to achieve 300 per cent more battery life than the previous model. With a built-in LED flashlight, Pulse Ox sensor, and advanced training metrics, the Fenix 7X Solar is the perfect companion for every father’s fitness goals and outdoor explorations.

The smartwatches will be available through the following channels:

Offline: Garmin Brand Store, Croma, Vijay Sales, Helios, Just-In-Time, Zimson Watch, Kamal Watch Co., Ruswic Stores, Mastermind, Vishal Trading, Cyclofit, Decathlon (Bengaluru), General Trade & All Leading Watch, Sports & Bike Retail Outlets

Online: Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer.com, Nykaa.com

17. Brune and Bareskin

Father’s Day is around the corner and it is a special occasion to honor the fathers, father figures, and mentors who have played an invaluable role in our lives. Brune and Bareskin recognizes the significance of this day and have curated a selection of meticulously crafted leather accessories that combine functionality with unparalleled style. Whether it’s a dapper wallet combo, matching sets of ever-stylish shoes, phone covers with a refined belt, or a statement-making travel bag, Brune and Bareskin offer a diverse range of products designed to meet the discerning tastes of fathers everywhere.

Artisans at Brune & Bareskin employ traditional craftsmanship techniques, using only the finest quality leather that has been ethically sourced. Each piece is thoughtfully constructed to ensure durability, functionality, and timeless elegance. These pieces can be customized as well. The collection features a wide range of hand-crafted styles, and a variety of products including Luxurious Sandals, Travel bags, phone covers, etc, designed to appeal to mothers of all ages and tastes. Brune continues to strive for excellence in design and quality, making it a go-to brand for fashion-conscious men & women everywhere.

Available at voganow.com and offline stores in Delhi and Jalandhar

18. Kit Extreme Mesh and Leather Trainer by Michael Kors

The newest platform in our active portfolio, the Kit Trainer balances a modern look with a retro Y2K vibe. Designed for all-day comfort, this is an elevated take on an athletic sneaker that works 24/7.

Priced at Rs 31,000/- Available at Michael Kors

19. Tribe Amrapali- Men’s Jewellery

Tribe Amrapali’s captivating Men’s Jewellery Collection is a testament to the blend of heritage and contemporary design. Embrace the allure of masculine opulence with Tribe Amrapali’s exquisite range of accessories, meticulously handcrafted to embody strength, style, and individuality. Elevate your ensemble and make a lasting impression with Tribe Amrapali’s distinguished craftsmanship.

Price: Rs 711/- onwards. Available at tribeamrapali.com

20. Share timeless moments in Gap

Celebrate Father’s Day with Gap Icons, a symbol of timeless individuality. From 90s loose denim to pleated and flat-front khakis, our collection offers essential classics that never go out of style. Explore the famous Arch Logo hoodie in a rainbow of colors and discover a denim assortment with various silhouettes. Pair them with versatile elevated basics like the Gap white oxford shirt and plaid button-downs for effortless style. Experience the highlights of Elevated basics, Gap Denim, and Multifunctional & versatile clothing, and embrace Gap’s Icons this Father’s Day.

Starting Price: Rs 599/- onwards. Available at all Gap stores across the country and ajio.com

21. Ethos Watches’ JACOB & CO. Palatial Five Time Zone Black PVD Coating PZ500.11.NS.LA.ABALA

In a bid to create more space, the Jacob & Co. Palatial collection creates an uncluttered persona on the dial. With basic timekeeping duties, the collection is inspired by the Art Deco movement from the 1920s. A perfect balance between individualism and classicism, the collection offers a deep dive into mechanical horology.

Priced at Rs 4,40,000/- Visit ethoswatches.com or any of Ethos stores to purchase

22. Timex watch

Chic refinement meets the city-slicking edge when it comes to our Midtown collection. A unique, blue, concave dial with a brushed finish adds a layer of depth to this tasteful timepiece, while a blue, natural leather strap with quick-release spring bars; silver-tone, stainless-steel case; and simple, elevated markers offer a touch of delicacy to the design. A chronograph dial layout with a date movement displayed at the 4 o’clock position ensures that-whether you’re heading Uptown or sticking below 14th Street-with this on your wrist, you’ll keep time in style.

Priced at Rs 9,596/- Available on shop.timexindia.com

23. Onitsuka Tiger’s T-Shirt

If dad likes to beat India’s tropical heat by keeping cool in tees, Onitsuka Tiger has a variety of T-shirts and sweatshirts that are exactly what dad needs for an exciting wardrobe refresh. Onitsuka Tiger’s selection of everyday staples will leave Dad spoilt for choice.

To purchase visit onitsukatiger.com

24. Casio round dial watch with a striking inset gold dial and a handy day display

Father’s Day is a special occasion to honour the incredible men who have shaped our lives with their unconditional love and guidance. This year, celebrate the man who has always been there for you with a gift that pays tribute to his style and unfathomable love. When it comes to choosing the perfect gift for our dads, a watch holds a timeless appeal. It not only symbolises the value of time but also represents the cherished moments we have spent with our fathers.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these Casio watches are a testament to the enduring bond that one shares with his/her father. It’s sleek design and rugged durability embodies his unyielding spirit, while the precise analogue mechanism symbolises his commitment and love. With every glance at his wrist, he’ll be reminded of your appreciation for his guidance, wisdom, and unwavering support.

Priced at Rs. 5995/- Available on casioindiashop.com

Straight from the heart

1. Trunativ everyday gift hamper

Father’s Day is celebrated to honour the importance that a father plays in the family as a protector. A Father tends to neglect his health and puts all his focus on fulfilling the needs of the whole family. It becomes imperative for every child to take care of his/her father’s health.

Priced at Rs 2,399/- Available on trunativ.co

2. Evocus: The Perfect Father’s Day Gifting Option for Health-Conscious Dads

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to choose Evocus as the ideal gifting option for health-conscious dads. Evocus is a unique and innovative offering combining hydration and wellness in a single bottle, making it an exceptional choice for fathers prioritising their well-being. Evocus is not your ordinary bottled water. It is India’s first black alkaline water infused with 70+ natural minerals, providing a refreshing and revitalising experience. This innovative beverage not only hydrates but also supports a healthy lifestyle, making it the perfect companion for fathers who lead active and dynamic lives.

3. VAHDAM India Chai Tea Assortment, Gift Set

A regal gift pack with 6 luscious flavours of Chai Tea blends.

Priced at Rs 1,199/- Available on vahdam.in

4. Pamper Your Dad with Unique Father’s Day Gift Hampers from The Gift Studio

As Father’s Day approaches, The Gift Studio, a leading provider of unique and thoughtfully curated gift hampers, is delighted to introduce a range of special hampers designed to pamper and delight fathers everywhere. With an assortment of handpicked items, these hampers cater to various interests and are guaranteed to make this Father’s Day an unforgettable one.

Available on thegiftstudio.com

5. Soothing Tea Hampers from Tea Culture of the World

Combining your dad’s love for tea with Father’s Day is the perfect way to show your appreciation. Day to Night hampers contain 20 gms each of Masala Chai for a fresh morning, Easy Digest for a digestive afternoon, Flowery Bouquet for a beautiful evening, and Jasmine for a sweet night.

Priced at Rs 1,950/- Available on teacultureoftheworld.com

6. Get your Pops a sweet treat this Father’s Day!

This Father’s Day, revisit childhood memories and pamper your dad with a jar full of sweetness. Offering the perfect decadent treat for your Pops, Amore Gelato and Sorbetto bring to you a diverse product range of indulgent flavours such as Banoffee Crunch, Belgian Nutty Brownie, and Coco Mocha Gooey Brownie, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry Sorbetto, and much more. The flavoursome gelatos reflect the perfect mix of a father’s strong, sweet, soft, and refreshing love!

To add some icing to this delicious cake, well gelatos, the brand is offering a 25% discount on their products every Friday. Order your pick for your dad from their website.

Available at amoregelato.com

7. Brew love and coffee with your dad this Father’s Day with Bevzilla Coffee!

This hamper includes an Electric Frother + 24 Coffee Sachets made with 100 per cent Pure Arabica Beans, there are 6 Sachets Each Flavour in this combo!

Priced at Rs 349/- Available on bevzilla.co

8. IGP’s Father’s Day Gourmet Treats Hamper

Fresh blooms and delicious munchies curated with love for your dad. This hamper includes an arrangement of flowers, chocolate-coated almonds, and salt caramel popcorn arranged beautifully in a chic beige box. It is perfect for dads who like simple gifts with heartfelt emotions. Since the arrangement comes in a chic beige box with a lid you can reuse it even after the blooms wither. You can also gift this box of happiness to your friends and family on special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and housewarming parties.

Priced at Rs 1,895/-

9. Mr. Jerry’s cocktail in a bottle

This Father’s Day, treat your dad to a truly exceptional experience with Mr. Jerry’s, India’s First Ready-to-Serve Cocktail in a Bottle! Show your appreciation for all the amazing things he does by giving him the joy of delicious cocktails without the fuss. With Mr. Jerry’s, your dad can now indulge in his favourite cocktails with ease and convenience. Whether he prefers a classic Old Fashioned, or a sophisticated Negroni, Mr. Jerry’s offers a range of flavours to cater to his taste buds. Each cocktail is expertly crafted using high-quality spirits and meticulously selected ingredients, ensuring an extraordinary taste experience.

Currently available in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Puducherry at all retail outlets.

10. Gift Box of 4

Surprise your loved ones with an assortment of great coffee! It has 4 Instant Coffee jars (50g)- with the choicest pick of flavours. We call it the Rager’s Favourite Combo as it includes the following delicious flavours: Irish Hazelnut, Creme Caramel, Butterscotch Delight, Dark Chocolate.

Priced at Rs 1,699/-

In high spirits

1. Chivas 18

Chivas 18 is a sensational and intricately crafted whisky, boasting an impressive array of 85 distinct and delectable flavour notes in each and every sip – a testament to the exceptional expertise of its creator, Colin Scott. This unparalleled blend from the esteemed Chivas Regal distillery, which has long been synonymous with unparalleled quality, elegance, and luxury, first made its debut in 1909. Since then, it has become the gold standard for refinement, class, and exclusivity, beloved by discerning connoisseurs the world over.

Price: Rs 5,400/- in Gurgaon and Rs 9,500/- in Mumbai

2. Longitute77

Presenting ‘Seagram’s Longitude 77’ Indian Single Malt Whisky – from the House of Pernod Ricard India. The brand is an homage to the enchanting spirit of India and reimagines an India of unparalleled luxury and sophistication. It is crafted in small batches with utmost care for seekers of authentic contemporary Indian luxury. The brand gets its name from Longitude 77 – A line that marks India’s position on the world map. Every pack of Longitude 77 pays tribute to the colour indigo – India’s unique gift to the world. The pack also features a stamp depicting the map of India – a symbol that commemorates the best of what India has to offer to the world. It is more than just a Luxury Indian Single Malt. It’s a tribute to a land rich in culture, heritage, and natural beauty, told through the art of whisky-making.

Price on Request

3. Gordon’s London Dry Gin

Why break your head over a gift, when you can get your dad one of the finest gins ever made? Gordon’s London Dry Gin has a distinctively refreshing flavour as it comes from the finest handpicked juniper berries matured for over 18 months to elevate the already existing flavour. Gordon’s has a higher juniper content than almost any other gin and that’s why it’s known as the ‘ginniest of gins’. The attention to detail adds a distinctive flavour that goes perfectly well in cocktails. The best way to enjoy the gin is with tonic and a dash of lime garnish. Do you need more convincing than this? Go gift your old man, a bottle of exquisite gin for this father’s day.

4. Ardbeg Smoketrails Manzanilla Edition

Renowned Islay Single Malt Ardbeg embarks on a new adventure as it launches a series of whiskies exclusive to Global Travel Retail: Ardbeg Smoketrails. The collection will offer a chance for whisky enthusiasts in the country to take their palate on a journey, exploring the influence of different casks from around the world on the signature Ardbeg style.

The Islay Distillery’s first release in the new series is all set to launch in India this week. Ardbeg Smoketrails Manzanilla Edition marries malt matured in classic Ardbeg American oak casks with Manzanilla sherry casks from Sanlúcar de Barrameda on Spain’s Atlantic coast. The result is a salty, maritime character combined with a powerful blast of classic Ardbeg smoke.

Priced at Rs 7,500/- Available to buy from airport duty-free stores around the world, and from the Ardbeg Distillery Visitor Centre. In India, the exciting new launch can be purchased from Travel Retail outlets at Mumbai International Airport.

5. Glenmorangie Signet

As Dr. Bill, our freethinking Director of Whisky Creation, enjoyed a cup of his favourite Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, the notion of Signet first came to him. At once his mind filled with spiralling mocha flavours that he could not forget. It would take him years to bring our unprecedented whisky to life. But in its tiramisu tones and melting chocolate, you can taste his most delicious imaginings.

Signet begins with our precious chocolate malt spirit, made just once a year in our giraffe-high stills. Its espresso-like intensity fills our Distillery with aromas more familiar in an Italian coffee bar. Over the years, we temper its power with rare and treasured casks. Bourbon for creaminess. Sherry for sweetness. The spice of virgin charred oak. All are balanced by some of the oldest whisky we own. The result? A velvet explosion of flavour. Bursts of bitter mocha, sizzling spice, and waves of dark chocolate, mellowed by smooth butterscotch. Whisky, as you have never tasted it before.

Priced at Rs 50,900/- in Mumbai

6. Stranger and Sons

From Third Eye Distillery comes Stranger & Sons Gin, distilled in Goa, India! It is an Indian-origin GIN brand that aims to introduce well-made Indian gin using mostly locally sourced ingredients to the niche Indian sector. Botanicals include home-grown pepper, lemon, and coriander, as well as a mix of Indian citrus peels led by Gondhoraj limes from Calcutta, which is sort of like a cross between a lime and a mandarin orange. Unused citrus is returned to the local supplier to be made into pickles or cordials, so there is no wastage.

Priced at Rs 2,575/- in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi

7. Short Story Dry Gin

Our gin is an 11-botanical blend of traditional, pot-distilled London dry gin (Juniper, Coriander, Bitter orange, Lemon, Grapefruit, cubeb berries, long pepper, Anjelica, hazelnut, black cardamom, and star anise). It has a strong and vibrant citrus and juniper foundation on the palate.

Price: Rs 1,850/- in Maharashtra, Rs 1,950/- in Karnataka, Rs 1,050/- in Goa, and Rs 1,100/- Delhi

8. Highbury Classic Whisky

Highbury Classic Whisky is an exceptional and exquisite spirit crafted to captivate the discerning whisky connoisseur. Bottled in the scenic land of Goa, this timeless whisky boasts a subtle wisp of peat, delicately intertwined with a tantalising hint of spice. Its remarkable full-bodied and opulent nature evokes a profound sense of pleasure, saturating every emotion.

The price for Highbury Classic Whisky 750 ml is Rs 850/- in Delhi, Rs 1,850/- in Karnataka, Rs 980/- in West Bengal, Rs 1,200/- in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 600/- in Goa, Rs 900/- in Pondicherry

9. Blenders Pride Reserve Collection

Launched in 2011, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection (BPRC) sits at the top of the Indian whisky pyramid. With 150 years of Seagram’s heritage of fine whisky craftsmanship, it’s a doorway to the world of scotches for aspiring consumers. BPRC is handcrafted with reserve scotch malts and blended with the finest Indian grain spirits by master blender Kevin Balmforth. The brand’s attributes – no artificial flavours, consistent quality, and exceptional taste – ensure BPRC’s status as a category leader.

Price on request

10. 1800 Anejo

1800 Anejo is a premium tequila known for its smoothness and robust flavour. It has a complex profile and a deep amber colour from being aged in oak barrels for at least three years. It has a velvety texture and a long finish with caramel, vanilla, and spice notes. 1800 Anejo is an excellent choice for those seeking a refined sipping experience and a testament to the artistry of tequila production.

Priced at Rs 8,750/- Where to Buy: World of Wines, Nariman Point and Living Liquids, multiple locations

Personal Care

1. Make this Father’s Day extra special with O3+

Father’s Day is an important occasion that is celebrated to honour and appreciate fathers and father figures for the important role they play in the lives of their children and families. The day provides an opportunity to express gratitude and show love toward fathers for their hard work, sacrifices, and contributions towards the growth and well-being of their families. Skincare gifting for Father’s Day is a thoughtful way to show your dad or father figure that you care about their well-being and want them to look and feel their best.

Available on o3plus.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa & Purplle

2. The Body Shop’s ginger haircare duo

Fathers often lead busy lives and face various responsibilities. Offering them a haircare gift set will encourage them to set aside some time for self-care, unwinding, and pampering themselves, promoting relaxation and stress relief. So, This Father’s Day gifts them this thoughtful gift of The Body Shop’s Ginger Haircare Duo Gift Set. The Shake & Swish Ginger Haircare Gift Set helps clear flakes and leaves dry, itchy scalps feeling soothed, massaged, and loved.

Priced at Rs 4,795/- Available on thebodyshop.in

3. Tom Ford’s Ombre Leather Parfum

Intensifying the textural impression of the iconic premier scent, Ombre Leather Parfum drapes the distinctly rich, luxurious leather signature in a surprising new addition, Violet leaf absolute orpur. Building to an unparalleled level of opulence, this powerful green floral note exudes the intensely floral air of fresh violets in a bouquet, giving way to the woody sensuality of cedarwood.

Carefully harvested before monsoon season to produce an exceptionally elevated extract, Jasmine sambac absolute India orpur adds an unexpected layer of sensuality with a fruity, floral facet recalling ripe honeysuckle. Deep, supple leather and wood notes contrast the floralcy, while a double concentration of orris hear pulses beneath, releasing a captivating, addictive pull that elicits wild freedom and unpredictability of the desert. Drawing on the fragrance’s tactile namesake, the Ombre Leather Parfum flacon is designed in matte black glass with an ivory-tone vegan leather plaque.

Priced at Rs 10,000/- for 50ml, Available at Nykaa.com and Nykaa Luxe stores Sephora.nnnow.com and Sephora stores

4. LANEIGE Radian-C Cream

LANEIGE Radian-C Cream is a cream that is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E and melasolv which helps to even skin tone and stimulate cell regeneration. Regular application of the product will help achieve smooth and radiant looking complexion. Application over time of Laneige’s Radian- C Cream. Aids in eliminating dullness and blemishes and helps suppress melanin production.

Priced at Rs 2,300/- for 30ml. All the products are available on Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, and other leading E-commerce websites

5. Essentials Gift Set by Deyga

The Gift Box with the bestsellers is wholeheartedly handpicked for you by us to bring the best of nature to your skin and hair. Gift this to your loved ones to make them feel super-special.

Priced at Rs 2,299/- Available on deyga.in

6. Skeyndor’s energizing anti-age serum

The serum provides the skin with an invigorating dose of energy. Made with Siberian Ginseng, an adaptogen that stabilizes cell metabolism and activates the immune system, improving the skin’s resistance to stress and extreme atmospheres. It prevents and softens signs of skin fatigue and aging. SPF 10.

Priced at Rs 2,950/- Available at Skeyndor.in

7. Neal’s Yard Remedies Shaving Set

Elevate Your Dad’s Grooming Routine with Neal’s Yard Remedies Men’s Shaving Combo: Aftershave Balm, Face Wash, Shave Cream, and Gift Box for a Refreshing Start to His Mornings

Priced at Rs 7,670/- Available at boddess.com

8. Introducing the Ultimate Gift Set for Men: A Luxurious Grooming Experience

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to honour the amazing dads in our lives and show them our heartfelt appreciation. This year, we have the perfect gift suggestion that will make any father feel truly special – a meticulously curated Father’s Day Gift Set focused on top-quality beard care.

Introducing Vilvah store’s exclusive Father’s Day Gift Set, designed to pamper and enhance your dad’s grooming routine. This luxurious set includes a selection of premium products that will help him achieve the perfect beard and maintain healthy skin.

Priced at Rs 1,999/- Available on vilvahstore.com

9. This Father’s Day, Pamper your Dad with Personal Touch Skincare’s special Gift boxes

Amidst the hectic work schedules and juggling between multiple tasks every day, your father definitely deserves a special pampering session. This Father’s Day gift him the much needed rejuvenation and restoration that his skin needs with Personal Touch Skincare’s specially curated gift boxes, which consist of their signature products, that are perfect to gift your fathers.

Available to purchase at skincarepersonaltouch.com

10. Fixderma Fidelia Daily Moisture Body Lotion

An all-day deep nourishing and skin-soothing body lotion, Fidelia, is a daily moisturising body lotion specifically formulated for normal to dry skin. With a pH-balanced formulation of 5.5, this lightweight, quickly absorbing body lotion leaves skin feeling moisturised, soft, and smooth without feeling greasy. It is infused with skin-hydrating ingredients such as oatmeal and mango butter that seal in moisture and protect skin from environmental damage.

Priced at Rs 575/-

11. 6-In-1 Premium Shaving Kit for Men With Silver Razor

Your search for the ideal gift for your father ends here. Gift him an assurance of the closest and smoothest shave, with Bombay Shaving Company’s 6-in-1 Premium Shaving Kit. This is the perfect assortment of top-notch products that redefine a traditional shave. Engineered to ensure crisp and precise shaves, the metal Razor, guided by gravity-assisted glide action makes shaving easier and safer for him. The razor comes equipped with double-edged Japanese stainless-steel blades for the closest shave, and can be personalised by getting a short message engraved for him. With the exfoliating power of Black Sand particles and Walnut extracts, the Pre-shave Scrub deeply exfoliates the skin and gets rid of all dead skin cells, dirt and excess oil. Induced with the goodness of Papaya extracts and almond oil, it also aids in giving his skin a smooth texture and prepares it for the shaving regimen ahead. Along with giving your dad’s skin its desired dose of hydration and nutrition, the Shaving Cream hydrates their skin for the most seamless glide with the blend of tea tree oil and beeswax – preventing inflammation. Lastly, combined with superfood-enriched formulation, Post-Shave Balm assists your dad in eliminating any post-shave irritation or burning sensation.

Priced at Rs. 3,444/-

Hampers

Crafting Memorable Father’s Day: Bartisans’ Mixers

Unleash the true potential of your dad’s favourite whiskey with the Liquid Gold Cocktail Mixer, which blends refreshing, punchy ginger and aromatic spices. Pour this mixer over a glass of premium whiskey, and watch as the magic unfolds. With every sip, the smoothness of the whiskey intertwines with the brightness of the ginger, resulting in a truly golden experience. Indulge your dad’s taste buds with the delectable combination of whiskey and Bartisans’ Pie Time Cocktail Mixer. This extraordinary mixer captures the essence of freshly baked pie, emulating the flavor of apples and transporting your father to a cozy, nostalgic realm. The mingling of whiskey’s warmth with the comforting notes of apple and rich spices will evoke cherished memories and create new ones, making this mixer a truly exceptional Father’s Day gift. For dads who appreciate the timeless classics, the Classic Sour Mixer is a splendid choice. When combined with whiskey, the Classic Sour adds a refreshing twist to the traditional whiskey sour cocktail, offering a delightful contrast that will leave your dad craving for more.

Priced at Rs 3,599/- Available on bartisans.in

2. Wellbeing for Him Gift Box

For the special guy in your life who matters a lot, this gift box will make his day. A better way to show him how much you care is by ensuring he gets his daily dose of nutrients to keep him healthy, all year round. With a combination of 4 uniquely picked, travel-friendly, whole-food supplements, like Slow Multi for Him capsules, melts Natural Vitamin D3, Probiotic + Prebiotic Effervescent, and melts Instant Energy oral strips, this box will help him approach every day with zeal and zest.

Priced at Rs 4,246/- Available on wellbeingnutrition.com

3. Bespoke Father’s Day gifts thoughtfully curated at Izzhaar

What can you buy for a father who buys the world for you? However, you can add some uniquely designed and curated gifts to your list that you can buy for him this Father’s Day! Izzhaar has launched some gorgeous bespoke gift products for Father’s Day 2023 that match his style, need, and of course taste. Whether your dad is a coffee lover, a vodka lover, a whisky wizard, a golf enthusiast, or a chess champion, Izzhaar has an array of options and more to ease your gift-buying spree for the most important man (dad) on earth.

Available in Gurugram and Mumbai and at izzhaar.co.in

4. Golfer Gift Set by Ferns N Petals (FNP)

Tee up the perfect Father’s Day gift with the Golfer Gift Set, designed to ensure a luxurious touch to formal attire and elevate every fashionable dad’s image with flair. Present the lapel pin and modern cufflinks to any golf enthusiast father and watch their style soar to new heights.

Priced at Rs 2,900/-

