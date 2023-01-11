Xebia, the company at the forefront of digital transformation, on Wednesday announced a partnership with GetInData, a group of more than 120 experienced data engineers and consultants.

The companies joined forces to expand their global market reach, with a shared vision of empowering clients to unlock the full business potential of their data.

Founded by former Spotify engineers in Poland in 2014, GetInData has made its name delivering cutting-edge Big Data, Cloud, Analytics, and ML/AI solutions.

The company boasts a deep knowledge of data engineering principles and has a proven track record of implementing a wide range of data technologies.

Its clients include digital natives like Spotify, Truecaller, Acast, as well as enterprises such as ING bank and telecoms Play and Kcell.

“With GetInData, we welcome some of the brightest minds in data today to our team of highly-specialised data experts,” said Xebia CEO Anand Sahay.

“This partnership adds a new level of scale to our global brand and allows us to bring even more high-performing and innovative solutions to the market,” he added.

The partnership is a natural evolution of a long-standing relationship between the two companies. They have collaborated on joint projects, attended and presented at the same conferences, always been active members of the big data community, and have colleagues and open-source contributions in common.

“I have always admired GetInData, and it’s an equal partnership of two fantastic companies joining teams. The synergy between our organizations is unparalleled, as both companies share a commitment to delivering innovative, high-performing data solutions to clients around the globe,” said Rob Dielemans, Director of Data at Xebia.

GetInData’s co-founder, Piotr Krewski, was “thrilled to be joining Xebia”, and sees it as a beneficial move that will help both companies expand their opportunities.

“We are aligned on core values. Xebia has a mission of authority, and we strive to be an authority for the clients in our field,” he said.

GetInData is also aligned with Xebia’s core value of knowledge sharing, organising meetups and conferences, such as the Big Data Warsaw Technology Summit, and regularly contributing to open-source.

Adam Kawa, co-founder and CEO of GetInData, commented: “We are excited to join Xebia as it allows us to accelerate all of our strategic activities. By joining forces, we amplify our strengths and are able to deliver the unique value proposition to companies all over the world willing to be driven by data.

“By merging and pooling knowledge, the companies can effectively work on innovative data projects, share R&D initiatives, and recruit talented people to fine-tune data, cloud, and ML architectures.”

“Since our mission is to be seen as an authority, it makes perfect sense that an authority such as GetInData has joined us,” said Dielemans, “we really look forward to working with them.”

By adding the wealth of experience and expertise that GetInData brings to the organisation, Xebia will significantly expand its footprint in the global data and AI consultancy market.

