INDIA

Getting e-Fard with digital signatures a boon: Haryana CM

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the government has introduced the system of making e-Fard with digital signatures to provide relief to the people.

Now people do not have to make frequent visit to patwari’s offices to get the Fard of their Jamabandi. With this IT initiative, citizens can now get their Fard through the portal www.jamabandi.nic.in along with a digital signature, said Khattar while interacting with beneficiaries availing the e-Fard facility.

The Chief Minister said the government is in the process of introducing a new law for the division of common land (Sanjhi Khewat) to settle family disputes. This step will bring great relief to the people and will also resolve the long-pending land disputes in courts.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, beneficiaries who received the e-fard said the government has given great relief to the public by implementing the e-fard system.

“Previously to get the Fard they had to make frequent visits to the office of Patwari and even after that it used to take months to get the same, now after this IT initiative, this work is done in minutes and they are getting the same while sitting at home,” said a beneficiary.

The Chief Minister said the computerization of land records management works has been done in all 143 tehsils and sub-tehsils.

20230506-194403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four killed, 42 injured in expressway accident in UP

    Focus on sustainable finance at inaugural session of G20 FMCBG meet

    Thrikkakara bypoll results: Heartbeats increase for Cong, CPI-M as countdown begins

    Generally cloudy sky, possibility of light rain in J&K